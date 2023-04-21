WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 21, 2023

_____

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Spokane WA

203 AM PDT Fri Apr 21 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 2 inches.

* WHERE...Stevens Pass.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather