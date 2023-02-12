WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, February 13, 2023 _____ WINTER STORM WATCH URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Spokane WA 532 AM PST Sun Feb 12 2023 ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of one foot at Stevens Pass on US2. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph near higher peaks. * WHERE...Stevens Pass. * WHEN...From this evening through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult at Stevens Pass on US2. Strong winds could cause damage to trees and power lines. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather