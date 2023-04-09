WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 9, 2023

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

330 PM PDT Sun Apr 9 2023

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE...San Juan County, Western Whatcom County, Western

Skagit County and Admiralty Inlet Area.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE...North Coast and Central Coast.

