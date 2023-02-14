WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, February 14, 2023 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 530 AM PST Tue Feb 14 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... Snow will continue to diminish this morning. Any additional snow accumulations should be 1 inch or less. Light snow will continue to diminish this morning. Any additional snow accumulations should be less than 1 inch. Snow and rain showers are diminishing. Any additional snow accumulations should be spotty and well under an inch. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather