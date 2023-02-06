WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, February 6, 2023

_____

WINTER STORM WATCH

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

147 PM PST Mon Feb 6 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TUESDAY TO 10 AM

PST WEDNESDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET...

* WHAT...Snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations

of 7 to 11 inches except up to 19 inches above 5500 feet. Winds

gusting as high as 45 mph. Blowing snow likely.

* WHERE...South Washington Cascades above 4000 feet.

* WHEN...From 4 AM Tuesday to 10 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring

down tree branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty winds may create blowing snow

conditions, especially during periods of heaviest snowfall

Tuesday afternoon. Visibility may be reduced at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather