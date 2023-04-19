WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 18, 2023

978 FPUS56 KOTX 190822

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

121 AM PDT Wed Apr 19 2023

WAZ031-201100-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

121 AM PDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers,

snow showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s, Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s, Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the morning, becoming

light and variable. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...

$$

WAZ034-035-201100-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

121 AM PDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s, Lows in the mid 20s to

mid 30s, Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain or snow showers overnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s. South wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the

upper 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...

$$

WAZ038-201100-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

121 AM PDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers,

snow showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

overnight. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Snow level 3000 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...

$$

WAZ041-044-201100-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

121 AM PDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s,

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s, West wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. South wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s, Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s, West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...

$$

WAZ043-201100-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, Nespelem, and Tonasket

121 AM PDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers,

thunderstorms and snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s, Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s,

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper

50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to

lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...

$$

WAZ047-201100-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

121 AM PDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers,

snow showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 40s to lower

50s, Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s, Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows in the 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow

showers. Highs in the 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and high

mountain snow showers likely. Light high mountain snow

accumulations. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...

$$

WAZ048-201100-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

121 AM PDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch valleys

and 2 to 4 inches in the mountains. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the

lower 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows

in the 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and high mountain snow showers likely.

Light high mountain snow accumulations. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and mountain snow showers. Light mountain snow

accumulations. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow showers. Lows in the 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...

$$

WAZ049-201100-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

121 AM PDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers,

snow showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow

showers. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

South wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and mountain snow

showers likely. Light mountain snow accumulations. Lows in the

upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and mountain snow showers.

Highs in the 50s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

mountain snow showers. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

mountain snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...

$$

