WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 12, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

122 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

122 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and mountain snow. Mountain snow

accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s. Windy.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, except west

20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the mountains. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. A chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and mountain snow likely in

the evening, then a chance of rain and mountain snow overnight.

Mountain snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 4000 feet

in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. East wind

5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest overnight. Gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Windy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s

to lower 50s. Lows in the 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and

mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

122 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain or snow likely. No

snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s, Lows in

the upper 20s to upper 30s, Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Windy. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. A chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow overnight. Lows in the upper 20s

to lower 30s. North wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s, Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s, West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

122 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation

valleys and 3 to 6 inches in the mountains. Snow level 3000 feet.

Highs in the 40s, Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s, Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Lows in the 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 25.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. Lows

in the 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

122 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain or snow likely. No

snow accumulation. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs in the 40s, Lows

in the mid 20s to mid 30s, West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Breezy. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 40s,

Lows in the mid to upper 20s, Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, Nespelem, and Tonasket

122 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain or snow. Snow may be heavy at times.

Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs in

the 40s, Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s, Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 40s.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

122 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain or snow. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch

valleys and 3 to 7 inches in the mountains. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Blustery. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, except west 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows in the mid

to upper 20s. Gusts up to 20 mph overnight. In the mountains,

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Lows in the 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

122 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain or snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches valleys and 7 to 14 inches in the

mountains. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s,

Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s, West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph. Blustery. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s to lower 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 24. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s

to lower 40s. Lows 19 to 27.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s to

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

122 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain or snow. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch

valleys and 4 to 8 inches in the mountains. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. West wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the mountains. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 19 to 25.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 25.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Lows 19 to 27.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

