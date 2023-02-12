WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 11, 2023 _____ 910 FPUS56 KOTX 120732 ZFPOTX Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho National Weather Service Spokane WA 1132 PM PST Sat Feb 11 2023 WAZ031-121200- Northeast Blue Mountains- Including the cities of Anatone and Peola 1132 PM PST Sat Feb 11 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph overnight. .MONDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Patchy blowing snow. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the 20s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 23. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows 19 to 28. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. $$ WAZ034-035-121200- Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin- Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy, Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City 1132 PM PST Sat Feb 11 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. East wind 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. .THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows in the 20s. $$ WAZ038-121200- Okanogan Highlands- Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda 1132 PM PST Sat Feb 11 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow overnight. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 19 to 26. .TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Lows 15 to 25. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. $$ WAZ041-044-121200- Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau- Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere, Waterville, and Mansfield 1132 PM PST Sat Feb 11 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 20s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows 18 to 27. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. $$ WAZ043-121200- Okanogan Valley- Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport, Oroville, Nespelem, and Tonasket 1132 PM PST Sat Feb 11 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow overnight. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph overnight, Gusts up to 20 mph increasing to 30 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Lows 17 to 26. $$ WAZ047-121200- Central Chelan County- Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee 1132 PM PST Sat Feb 11 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow. Snow level 5500 feet, lowering to 4500 feet overnight. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph in the mountains. Gusts up to 30 mph overnight. In the mountains, gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 55 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Snow likely. Patchy blowing snow. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Windy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Patchy blowing snow. Lows 19 to 24. Windy. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, except west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the mountains. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 30s. Lows 15 to 24. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows 18 to 25. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. $$ WAZ048-121200- Western Chelan County- Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village, and Stehekin 1132 PM PST Sat Feb 11 2023 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 26. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and mountain snow likely in the evening, then rain and mountain snow overnight. Patchy blowing mountain snow overnight. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times overnight. Mountain snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Windy. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY...Snow. Blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Windy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Patchy blowing snow. Lows 15 to 22. Windy. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows 15 to 21. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. $$ WAZ049-121200- Western Okanogan County- Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow, and Conconully 1132 PM PST Sat Feb 11 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 23. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. In the mountains, west wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of mountain snow. Patchy blowing mountain snow overnight. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times overnight. Lows in the 20s. Blustery. South wind 15 to 25 mph in the mountains. In the mountains, gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 50 mph overnight. .MONDAY...Snow likely. Patchy blowing snow. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Windy. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, except west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 16 to 23. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing snow. Highs in the 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 12 to 21. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the 30s. Lows 15 to 23. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. $$ _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather