WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
211 AM PDT Wed Mar 15 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

WAZ558-152300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
211 AM PDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny then becoming sunny early in the afternoon then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. A slight chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. Highs near 50. South wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Seattle 51 32 54 \/ 30 10 $$ WAZ559-152300- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 211 AM PDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs near 50. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North wind 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North wind 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. North wind around 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bremerton 49 32 51 \/ 20 10 $$ WAZ507-152300- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 211 AM PDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain late in the morning. A slight chance of rain showers early in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West wind around 10 mph becoming east to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Edmonds 49 34 50 \/ 40 Everett 47 31 50 \/ 40 $$ WAZ509-152300- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 211 AM PDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. Northeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Puyallup 51 31 57 \/ 20 10 Tacoma 51 31 54 \/ 20 20 $$ WAZ556-152300- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 211 AM PDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain late in the morning. Mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs near 50. South wind around 10 mph becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellevue 50 31 55 \/ 50 10 $$ WAZ555-152300- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 211 AM PDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow late in the morning. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. East wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 47 30 56 \/ 90 Enumclaw 47 28 55 \/ 40 10 North Bend 49 30 57 \/ 90 $$ WAZ503-152300- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 211 AM PDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. A slight chance of rain showers early in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellingham 47 31 52 \/ 20 Sumas 48 31 53 \/ 30 $$ WAZ506-152300- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 211 AM PDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers early in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Anacortes 47 34 49 \/ 20 Mount Vernon 48 32 53 \/ 30 $$ WAZ001-152300- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 211 AM PDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. East wind to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 49 35 48 \/ 10 Eastsound 46 35 46 \/ 10 $$ WAZ510-152300- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 211 AM PDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. A slight chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming east to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 48 33 49 \/ 20 Port Townsend 46 34 46 \/ 20 $$ WAZ511-152300- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 211 AM PDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Shelton 51 31 53 \/ 20 10 $$ WAZ504-152300- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 211 AM PDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the morning. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. North wind to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Chehalis 51 31 56 \/ 20 Olympia 51 30 54 \/ 20 10 $$ WAZ512-152300- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 211 AM PDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. $$ WAZ514-152300- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 211 AM PDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 48 32 48 \/ 10 Sequim 47 31 47 \/ 10 10 $$ WAZ515-152300- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 211 AM PDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the morning. A slight chance of rain showers early in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50. East wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Sekiu 45 34 45 \/ 20 $$ WAZ517-152300- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 211 AM PDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers early in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. East wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 49 34 54 \/ 20 $$ WAZ516-152300- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 211 AM PDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. West wind around 10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the 50s. East wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Forks 47 31 51 \/ 30 $$ WAZ513-152300- Olympics- 211 AM PDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning. A slight chance of rain and snow late in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet increasing to 5500 feet in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 28 17 32 \/ 20 10 $$ WAZ567-152300- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 211 AM PDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow late in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1500 feet increasing to 4500 feet in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Freezing level near 4000 feet decreasing to 2000 feet after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet increasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 30 17 38 \/ 70 $$ WAZ568-152300- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 211 AM PDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures near 30. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight. West wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1500 feet increasing to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet decreasing to 2500 feet after midnight. East wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet increasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures near 40. East wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 33 19 40 \/ 90 Stevens Pass 29 16 35 \/ 90 $$ WAZ569-152300- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 211 AM PDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow late in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet decreasing to 1500 feet after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet increasing to 4500 feet in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 4000 feet decreasing to 3000 feet after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet increasing to 5500 feet in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet.