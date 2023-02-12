WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 11, 2023

_____

818 FPUS56 KSEW 120754

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

1153 PM PST Sat Feb 11 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for the rest of tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday.

WAZ558-121200-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

1153 PM PST Sat Feb 11 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. Light wind becoming south

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind

15 to 25 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

Gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 300 feet after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to

mid 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

500 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 33 48 39 46 / 10 60 80

$$

WAZ559-121200-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

1153 PM PST Sat Feb 11 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows

in the 30s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s. Light wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows near

40. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after

midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 300 feet after midnight. Lows in the 30s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 33 46 37 45 / 10 60 70

$$

WAZ507-121200-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

1153 PM PST Sat Feb 11 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming southwest

10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph

increasing to west 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 300 feet

after midnight. Lows in the 30s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 35 48 40 46 / 10 60 80

Everett 34 47 38 43 / 10 70 80

$$

WAZ509-121200-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

1153 PM PST Sat Feb 11 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming south around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 200 feet after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to

mid 30s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Lows near 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

500 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 32 50 38 47 / 10 60 80

Tacoma 31 48 37 46 / 10 60 80

$$

WAZ556-121200-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

1153 PM PST Sat Feb 11 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50.

Light wind becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 200 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 33 50 40 46 / 10 60 80

$$

WAZ555-121200-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

1153 PM PST Sat Feb 11 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light

wind becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

southwest after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet in the evening. Lows

near 30. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 35 49 38 43 / 10 90 100

Enumclaw 32 50 36 42 / 10 80 90

North Bend 33 52 38 44 / 10 80 90

$$

WAZ503-121200-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

1153 PM PST Sat Feb 11 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. East wind to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s. Light

wind becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 15 to

25 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 300 feet after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 36 45 39 45 / 40 80 70

Sumas 35 44 38 44 / 50 90 80

$$

WAZ506-121200-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

1153 PM PST Sat Feb 11 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

East wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 300 feet after midnight. Lows in the

30s. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 37 47 39 45 / 20 70 80

Mount Vernon 35 48 39 45 / 20 70 80

$$

WAZ001-121200-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

1153 PM PST Sat Feb 11 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest

15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph

becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 300 feet after

midnight. Lows in the 30s. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 37 46 39 46 / 30 60 60

Eastsound 38 44 40 44 / 30 70 60

$$

WAZ510-121200-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

1153 PM PST Sat Feb 11 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph

after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 300 feet after

midnight. Lows in the 30s. West wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to

50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 36 48 39 46 / 20 60 80

Port Townsend 34 47 37 45 / 10 60 80

$$

WAZ511-121200-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

1153 PM PST Sat Feb 11 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows

in the 30s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph

south part.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level

near 1000 feet in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 500 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 32 47 37 45 / 10 70 90

$$

WAZ504-121200-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

1153 PM PST Sat Feb 11 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50.

Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 300 feet

after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 500 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 33 50 38 45 / 10 60 90

Olympia 31 47 38 45 / 10 60 80

$$

WAZ512-121200-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

1153 PM PST Sat Feb 11 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts to

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with rain showers, snow

showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows near 30. West wind 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight, Gusts to 40 mph

decreasing to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then cloudy with rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

$$

WAZ514-121200-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

1153 PM PST Sat Feb 11 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the

30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level

near 500 feet in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

West wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 35 47 37 46 / 30 70 80

Sequim 33 49 34 46 / 10 50 60

$$

WAZ515-121200-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

1153 PM PST Sat Feb 11 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level

near 1000 feet in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

West wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then cloudy with rain and snow likely after

midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs near 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 38 45 39 44 / 10 60 90 90

$$

WAZ517-121200-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

1153 PM PST Sat Feb 11 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s. Light wind becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to

20 mph after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs

in the 40s. West wind 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain and snow likely after

midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the 30s. Northwest

wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Snow level near 300 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 37 49 42 46 / 20 90 90

$$

WAZ516-121200-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

1153 PM PST Sat Feb 11 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 15 to

25 mph becoming west 15 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts to

40 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy. Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph becoming northwest 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Mostly cloudy with rain and snow

likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the

30s. Northwest wind 20 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph decreasing

to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 200 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then cloudy with rain and snow likely after midnight.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain at times in

the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 35 47 38 45 / 10 60 90 90

$$

WAZ513-121200-

Olympics-

1153 PM PST Sat Feb 11 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 6500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet

decreasing to 3000 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge

up to 1 inch.

.MONDAY...Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight.

Snow level near 1000 feet in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 400 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 26 35 23 27 / 30 80 90

$$

WAZ567-121200-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

1153 PM PST Sat Feb 11 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 2500 feet increasing to 4500 feet in the afternoon.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet

decreasing to 3500 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers, snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow

level near 1000 feet decreasing to 300 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 1000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 25 33 27 30 / 50 90 100

$$

WAZ568-121200-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

1153 PM PST Sat Feb 11 2023

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

Light wind in the passes.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet increasing to 5000 feet

in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the upper 30s. Light wind in the passes becoming

west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet

decreasing to 4000 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

Southwest wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph becoming west 15 to

25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers, snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Snow level near 2000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

lower 30s. West wind in the passes 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to

200 feet after midnight. West wind in the passes 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 1000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 1000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 24 39 28 32 / 10 90 90

Stevens Pass 22 37 25 30 / 10 80 90

$$

WAZ569-121200-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

1153 PM PST Sat Feb 11 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet increasing

to 8000 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet decreasing to

4500 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers, snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

200 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 1000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

$$

_____

