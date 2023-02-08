WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 7, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

310 AM PST Wed Feb 8 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

310 AM PST Wed Feb 8 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows near 40. Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 48 39 55 / 10 10 10

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

310 AM PST Wed Feb 8 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest

wind to 10 mph becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows near

40. South wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 46 37 50 / 10 20 20

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

310 AM PST Wed Feb 8 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then

cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 47 40 53 / 10 20 20

Everett 45 38 51 / 20 20 30

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

310 AM PST Wed Feb 8 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Light

wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 49 37 57 / 10 10 10

Tacoma 48 37 55 / 10 20 10

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

310 AM PST Wed Feb 8 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows near 40. Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then

cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 48 39 55 / 20 20 20

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

310 AM PST Wed Feb 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the 40s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows near 40. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south after midnight, Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows

near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then

cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 45 37 51 / 60 30 40

Enumclaw 46 36 54 / 30 10 10

North Bend 47 36 53 / 40 20 20

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

310 AM PST Wed Feb 8 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Southeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. Northeast

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain

at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

South wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows

near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 46 37 52 / 10 40 50

Sumas 44 36 49 / 10 30 70

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

310 AM PST Wed Feb 8 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southeast

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain

at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast

wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming south 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then

cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 46 39 52 / 10 30 40

Mount Vernon 47 39 53 / 10 30 30

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

310 AM PST Wed Feb 8 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. West wind around 10 mph

becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 47 40 51 / 10 30 40

Eastsound 45 39 50 / 30 50

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

310 AM PST Wed Feb 8 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Highs near 50. South wind 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 47 40 52 / 10 30 40

Port Townsend 45 39 51 / 10 20 40

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

310 AM PST Wed Feb 8 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to

20 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows

near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 47 37 52 / 10 30 20

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

310 AM PST Wed Feb 8 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming south

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 48 38 55 / 10 20 10

Olympia 48 36 55 / 10 20 10

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

310 AM PST Wed Feb 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.

Light wind becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind

to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs

in the mid 40s.

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

310 AM PST Wed Feb 8 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northeast

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Wind variable to

10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 47 37 51 / 20 40 40

Sequim 46 36 53 / 10 20 30

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

310 AM PST Wed Feb 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then

cloudy with rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs

in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 45 40 48 / 30 80 80

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

310 AM PST Wed Feb 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to

20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 48 42 55 / 30 50 40

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

310 AM PST Wed Feb 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. East

wind to 10 mph becoming south with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows near 40. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to

one inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 47 40 53 / 30 80 70

Olympics-

310 AM PST Wed Feb 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. A chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

near 2000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then cloudy with rain and snow likely after midnight.

Snow level near 2500 feet increasing to 4500 feet after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet decreasing to

4000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 29 24 36 / 10 40 50

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

310 AM PST Wed Feb 8 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, snow showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

rain and snow late in the morning. A slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 30 24 37 / 40 30 80

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

310 AM PST Wed Feb 8 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers, snow showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with rain and snow likely late in the morning. Partly sunny in

the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow accumulation of

1 to 3 inches. Freezing level near 3000 feet in the afternoon.

Afternoon pass temperatures near 30. West wind in the passes

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet. Freezing level near

2500 feet in the evening. West wind in the passes to 10 mph

becoming east around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to

mid 30s. East wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. East wind in the

passes 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. West wind in the passes

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2000 feet increasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely after

midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 31 25 35 / 60 20 20

Stevens Pass 28 22 31 / 50 20 30

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

310 AM PST Wed Feb 8 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet after midnight. Freezing

level near 3000 feet in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 2500 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 5000 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet.

