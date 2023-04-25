WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Monday, April 24, 2023

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

325 AM PDT Tue Apr 25 2023

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, and Wednesday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

325 AM PDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North wind 5 to

10 mph. Near beaches and headlands, gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

325 AM PDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North wind

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

325 AM PDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

325 AM PDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Free air

freezing level 6000 feet, rising to 9000 feet this afternoon.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 10000 feet,

rising to 11000 feet after midnight. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.

North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level

11000 feet. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.

North wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming light in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level

14000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Snow level above 8000 feet. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Snow level 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Snow level 4500 feet. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

