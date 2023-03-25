WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Friday, March 24, 2023 _____ 680 FPUS56 KPQR 250927 ZFPPQR Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington National Weather Service Portland OR 227 AM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023 This is an automatically-generated product based on an average of hundreds of grid points in the zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact location you are interested in. For a more specific forecast, please visit weather.gov\/pqr and (1) click a location on the map or (2) type a location into the upper-left corner of the page. If you notice a problem with this product, please email w-pqr.webmaster@noaa.gov Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, and Sunday. WAZ021-252300- South Washington Coast- Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle, Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment 227 AM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023 .TODAY...Snow showers this morning. Rain showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a quarter of an inch. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 50s. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ WAZ020-252300- Willapa Hills- Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain, and Ryderwood 227 AM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Rain showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow showers. Snow level 1000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs in the lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Snow and rain showers likely. Snow level 1000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch. .SUNDAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Snow level 1000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs in the mid 40s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 1000 feet. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...A slight chance of snow in the morning. Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level 500 feet, increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$ WAZ040-252300- South Washington Cascade Foothills- Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake, and Cougar 227 AM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Snow showers. Rain showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch. .TONIGHT...Snow showers, rain showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Snow level 500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch. .SUNDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 40s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the evening. Snow level 1000 feet. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows around 30. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level 2000 feet. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Snow level 2000 feet. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. A slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ WAZ019-252300- South Washington Cascades- Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center, Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley 227 AM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Snow showers. Snow level 1500 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow showers. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Free air freezing level at the surface after midnight. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming light after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. East wind 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Snow level 2000 feet. Breezy. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow level 2000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.