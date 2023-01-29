WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 28, 2023

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

221 AM PST Sun Jan 29 2023

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, and Monday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

221 AM PST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 40.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

221 AM PST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Light wind. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level 1500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

221 AM PST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. East wind 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. East wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level 1000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 1500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...A slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

221 AM PST Sun Jan 29 2023

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy blowing snow this morning. Mostly sunny, blustery,

and very cold. Free air freezing level at the surface. East wind

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low as

9 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear and very cold. Free air freezing level at the

surface. East wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening. Wind chill values as low as 4 below.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level at the surface.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below

in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level at the surface. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level at the surface.

Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after

midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Snow

level 1500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Snow level 2500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain

in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Snow level 3000 feet.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain likely. Snow level 3000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Rain likely, mainly

in the evening. Snow level 3000 feet. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Snow level

3500 feet. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

