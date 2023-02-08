WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, February 8, 2023 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 1144 PM PST Tue Feb 7 2023 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Seas 8 to 12 ft at 13 seconds and south winds 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. * WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal waters. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather