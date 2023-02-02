WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, February 3, 2023 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Seattle WA 300 AM PST Thu Feb 2 2023 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 1 PM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt. * WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 1 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and\/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather