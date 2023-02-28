Skip to main content Turn off refresh
WA Forecast for Wednesday, March 1, 2023

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Cloudy and chilly;44;35;SE;7;77%;72%;1

Bellingham;Cloudy and chilly;43;36;SSE;8;79%;74%;1

Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;45;37;SSW;7;81%;76%;1

Chehalis;Partly sunny, chilly;46;36;S;6;77%;78%;3

Deer Park;Partly sunny;37;22;SSW;7;76%;49%;2

Eastsound;Cloudy and chilly;44;38;SSE;9;78%;88%;1

Ellensburg;Increasingly windy;45;28;W;17;49%;33%;3

Ephrata;Partly sunny, chilly;44;28;W;8;56%;27%;3

Everett;Cloudy and chilly;44;36;SSE;7;80%;81%;1

Fort Lewis;Periods of sun;45;35;SSW;7;70%;68%;2

Friday Harbor;Cloudy and chilly;43;39;SE;8;77%;85%;1

Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;48;40;SW;8;72%;93%;1

Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;45;34;SSE;6;77%;83%;1

Moses Lake;Partly sunny, chilly;45;31;SW;8;63%;25%;3

Olympia;Periods of sun;46;36;SSW;7;74%;82%;2

Omak;Turning cloudy;38;22;SSW;7;70%;22%;2

Pasco;Partly sunny;50;35;SSW;10;50%;12%;3

Port Angeles;Remaining cloudy;45;36;S;5;63%;86%;1

Pullman;Partly sunny, chilly;36;26;SSW;12;66%;29%;2

Puyallup;Periods of sun;47;38;SSW;7;70%;81%;2

Quillayute;Rather cloudy;43;37;S;5;87%;99%;1

Renton;Partly sunny;45;38;SSW;7;71%;74%;2

Seattle;Partly sunny, chilly;43;38;SSW;7;76%;70%;1

Seattle Boeing;Periods of sun, cold;44;38;SSW;7;76%;74%;1

Shelton;Partly sunny, chilly;45;35;SW;9;76%;83%;2

Spokane;Partly sunny;40;29;SSW;7;68%;54%;2

Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny;38;26;SSW;8;75%;59%;2

Spokane Felts;Partly sunny;40;29;SSW;7;68%;54%;2

Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy, cold;28;22;WNW;7;67%;81%;1

Tacoma;Partly sunny;45;37;SSW;7;75%;66%;2

Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny;44;37;SSW;7;75%;67%;2

Vancouver;Fog, then some sun;41;34;SSE;5;77%;66%;2

Walla Walla;Partly sunny, chilly;42;33;SSW;10;63%;19%;2

Wenatchee;Partly sunny, chilly;42;28;WNW;7;60%;30%;3

Whidbey Island;Breezy in the a.m.;43;38;SE;12;77%;70%;1

Yakima;Partly sunny, chilly;46;27;WNW;7;48%;18%;3

