WA Forecast for Saturday, February 25, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;An afternoon shower;44;35;SSE;8;53%;80%;1 Bellingham;An afternoon shower;39;33;SSE;6;57%;92%;1 Bremerton;Mainly cloudy;44;34;S;7;57%;93%;1 Chehalis;Rather cloudy;46;34;S;6;63%;70%;2 Deer Park;Partly sunny;36;23;S;7;58%;79%;1 Eastsound;Cold, a p.m. shower;38;34;SSE;7;62%;94%;1 Ellensburg;Sun and clouds;38;25;S;6;46%;30%;3 Ephrata;Partly sunny;31;23;E;6;54%;71%;3 Everett;An afternoon shower;44;35;SSE;8;54%;80%;1 Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;45;34;S;6;53%;84%;1 Friday Harbor;Cold, a p.m. shower;39;35;SSE;6;61%;96%;1 Hoquiam;A p.m. shower or two;44;38;S;8;61%;99%;1 Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;45;33;SSE;6;68%;83%;2 Moses Lake;Partial sunshine;33;22;ESE;5;56%;80%;3 Olympia;Mostly cloudy;44;33;S;6;59%;83%;1 Omak;Cold;27;21;S;7;64%;81%;2 Pasco;Sunshine and cold;37;23;S;4;55%;61%;3 Port Angeles;A stray p.m. shower;39;32;SW;6;66%;96%;1 Pullman;Not as cold;40;29;SE;8;57%;42%;3 Puyallup;Rather cloudy;47;36;S;5;54%;84%;1 Quillayute;A few p.m. showers;39;35;S;8;80%;100%;1 Renton;Decreasing clouds;44;36;S;6;51%;75%;2 Seattle;Clearing;43;36;S;7;53%;74%;2 Seattle Boeing;Clearing;44;35;S;6;52%;75%;2 Shelton;An afternoon shower;43;31;SSW;6;59%;96%;1 Spokane;Not as cold;41;26;S;6;53%;76%;2 Spokane Fairchild;Not as cold;37;24;SSW;7;56%;71%;2 Spokane Felts;Not as cold;41;26;S;6;53%;76%;2 Stampede Pass;Not as cold;32;22;SSW;5;56%;94%;2 Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;44;35;SSW;6;55%;83%;1 Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;43;35;SSW;6;54%;82%;1 Vancouver;Mostly cloudy;42;34;SSW;5;69%;82%;2 Walla Walla;Cold with sunshine;33;24;SSE;6;75%;61%;3 Wenatchee;Very cold;30;22;ESE;7;60%;73%;3 Whidbey Island;A shower in the p.m.;42;35;SSE;10;58%;94%;1 Yakima;Partly sunny, cold;37;24;SSE;6;44%;28%;3