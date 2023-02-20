WA Forecast for Tuesday, February 21, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Cloudy with showers;45;30;ENE;8;81%;99%;1 Bellingham;A couple of showers;44;29;NE;7;75%;95%;1 Bremerton;A couple of showers;48;34;N;7;74%;96%;1 Chehalis;Cloudy with showers;43;30;E;7;81%;96%;1 Deer Park;A bit of snow;38;13;ENE;10;71%;99%;1 Eastsound;A couple of showers;46;31;NE;7;69%;88%;1 Ellensburg;Windy;46;25;NE;20;51%;94%;1 Ephrata;Showers of rain\/snow;48;24;NE;7;50%;98%;1 Everett;Cloudy with showers;45;31;ENE;7;82%;99%;1 Fort Lewis;A couple of showers;45;29;NNE;13;73%;94%;1 Friday Harbor;A shower;45;29;NNE;8;71%;99%;1 Hoquiam;Times of rain;44;33;E;16;82%;99%;1 Kelso-Longview;Cloudy with showers;44;35;S;8;84%;94%;1 Moses Lake;Rain\/snow showers;49;23;NE;9;47%;99%;1 Olympia;A brief shower;45;29;NE;13;79%;88%;1 Omak;Snow showers;41;21;NE;8;67%;99%;1 Pasco;A couple of showers;53;31;WSW;15;44%;93%;1 Port Angeles;Rainy spells;46;30;NE;10;70%;99%;1 Pullman;Snow showers;38;16;ESE;16;68%;99%;1 Puyallup;A couple of showers;47;30;NW;11;79%;94%;1 Quillayute;Showers;44;30;ENE;10;79%;96%;1 Renton;Cloudy with showers;46;34;SW;7;75%;97%;1 Seattle;A couple of showers;46;35;NNW;6;75%;95%;1 Seattle Boeing;Cloudy with showers;46;34;NNE;6;77%;97%;1 Shelton;A couple of showers;46;32;NE;14;76%;94%;1 Spokane;Cooler with snow;41;16;ENE;11;65%;100%;1 Spokane Fairchild;A bit of snow;38;13;ENE;12;69%;99%;1 Spokane Felts;Cooler with snow;41;16;ENE;11;65%;100%;1 Stampede Pass;Chilly with snow;28;17;E;10;80%;100%;1 Tacoma;A couple of showers;46;31;N;12;74%;97%;1 Tacoma Narrows;A couple of showers;46;33;NNE;12;73%;96%;1 Vancouver;Showers;46;36;SW;7;75%;97%;1 Walla Walla;A couple of showers;44;28;SSW;18;57%;88%;2 Wenatchee;Rain and snow shower;46;26;NE;11;50%;93%;1 Whidbey Island;Very windy;47;32;NE;16;71%;94%;1 Yakima;Rain\/snow showers;51;27;NE;9;39%;98%;2 _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather