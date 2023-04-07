Skip to main content Turn off refresh
WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Thursday, April 6, 2023

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Showers;49;ESE;3;93%

Bellingham;Cloudy;57;SE;18;61%

Bremerton;Showers;51;SE;3;97%

Chehalis;Showers;52;SSE;3;97%

Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;46;E;2;58%

Eastsound;Cloudy;57;SSE;18;62%

Ellensburg;Cloudy;45;NNW;5;89%

Ephrata;Cloudy;48;NW;9;82%

Everett;Showers;48;ESE;3;91%

Fort Lewis;Showers;50;ESE;10;83%

Friday Harbor;Cloudy;52;ESE;22;71%

Hoquiam;Showers;52;S;21;86%

Kelso-Longview;Showers;54;SSE;10;81%

Moses Lake;Cloudy;47;NW;2;88%

Olympia;Showers;50;S;10;89%

Omak;Cloudy;44;WNW;5;88%

Pasco;Cloudy;51;W;6;71%

Port Angeles;Cloudy;50;Calm;0;86%

Pullman;Cloudy;46;SE;8;51%

Puyallup;Cloudy;50;ESE;2;89%

Quillayute;Rain;48;S;10;99%

Renton;Showers;51;N;3;82%

Seattle;Showers;49;SE;2;87%

Seattle Boeing;Showers;50;SSE;3;92%

Shelton;Rain;50;SSE;3;92%

Spokane;Cloudy;51;Calm;0;44%

Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;47;Calm;0;49%

Spokane Felts;Cloudy;51;Calm;0;44%

Stampede Pass;Fog;36;Calm;2;92%

Tacoma;Showers;52;ESE;2;89%

Tacoma Narrows;Showers;51;SSW;3;82%

Vancouver;Showers;50;ESE;10;92%

Walla Walla;Cloudy;60;S;10;25%

Wenatchee;Cloudy;40;W;5;100%

Whidbey Island;Showers;53;ESE;24;71%

Yakima;Showers;46;Calm;0;88%

_____

