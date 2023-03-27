WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Sunday, March 26, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Partly cloudy;39;ESE;2;90% Bellingham;Partly cloudy;39;Calm;0;85% Bremerton;Clear;35;SSE;2;91% Chehalis;Partly cloudy;36;ENE;1;97% Deer Park;Clear;28;N;1;89% Eastsound;Cloudy;41;S;3;80% Ellensburg;Clear;35;NW;12;64% Ephrata;Partly cloudy;34;ESE;3;61% Everett;Mostly clear;40;ESE;2;88% Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;34;SE;7;91% Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;40;Calm;0;82% Hoquiam;Mostly clear;39;E;5;82% Kelso-Longview;Clear;37;Calm;0;92% Moses Lake;Mostly clear;36;SSE;3;56% Olympia;Mostly cloudy;32;E;1;100% Omak;Mostly clear;38;WSW;6;57% Pasco;Mostly clear;43;Calm;0;51% Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;39;SSE;3;85% Pullman;Mostly cloudy;29;Calm;0;61% Puyallup;Partly cloudy;37;SE;1;85% Quillayute;Cloudy;37;ENE;6;92% Renton;Clear;41;S;5;75% Seattle;Clear;40;SE;2;84% Seattle Boeing;Clear;40;SSE;9;76% Shelton;Mostly clear;32;Calm;0;92% Spokane;Mostly clear;32;NE;3;78% Spokane Fairchild;Partly cloudy;30;SSE;3;80% Spokane Felts;Mostly clear;32;NE;3;78% Stampede Pass;Cloudy;26;N;5;92% Tacoma;Partly cloudy;35;SSE;1;92% Tacoma Narrows;Clear;39;S;6;82% Vancouver;Mostly cloudy;38;Calm;0;92% Walla Walla;Partly cloudy;38;ESE;7;57% Wenatchee;Clear;40;WNW;9;44% Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;41;SSW;6;79% Yakima;Clear;37;W;6;49% _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather