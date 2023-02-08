Skip to main content
WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Tuesday, February 7, 2023

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Cloudy;40;N;1;95%

Bellingham;Cloudy;44;N;5;78%

Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;37;SSW;3;92%

Chehalis;Showers;40;S;3;93%

Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;35;SW;6;88%

Eastsound;Cloudy;43;S;10;100%

Ellensburg;Cloudy;37;NW;14;72%

Ephrata;Clear;34;SW;9;72%

Everett;Cloudy;40;SSE;1;95%

Fort Lewis;Showers;39;S;10;86%

Friday Harbor;Showers;42;SW;8;72%

Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;45;W;7;79%

Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;41;S;6;92%

Moses Lake;Clear;39;WSW;8;65%

Olympia;Showers;41;SSW;8;93%

Omak;Clear;36;SSE;10;78%

Pasco;Clear;44;SW;20;67%

Port Angeles;Showers;40;WSW;10;82%

Pullman;Cloudy;39;WSW;25;79%

Puyallup;Rain;40;SW;5;88%

Quillayute;Showers;41;WSW;9;88%

Renton;Mostly cloudy;44;SE;3;73%

Seattle;Mostly cloudy;42;SW;3;85%

Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;42;Calm;0;78%

Shelton;Rain;37;W;5;92%

Spokane;Clear;39;WSW;13;79%

Spokane Fairchild;Clear;35;WSW;21;96%

Spokane Felts;Clear;39;WSW;13;79%

Stampede Pass;Flurries;28;ESE;5;88%

Tacoma;Cloudy;41;SW;5;94%

Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;42;SW;10;82%

Vancouver;Cloudy;44;S;5;85%

Walla Walla;Clear;41;SSW;18;73%

Wenatchee;Clear;40;WNW;22;57%

Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;44;W;20;76%

Yakima;Clear;37;SW;6;64%

