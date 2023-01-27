US Forecast for Saturday, January 28, 2023 _____ City\/Town, State;Yesterday\u2019s High Temp (F);Yesterday\u2019s Low Temp (F);Today\u2019s High Temp (F);Today\u2019s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;37;23;44;26;Mostly cloudy;ESE;9;67%;23%;2 Albuquerque, NM;41;22;50;25;Mostly sunny;SSE;8;38%;0%;4 Anchorage, AK;29;22;35;27;Low clouds;ESE;5;77%;23%;0 Asheville, NC;46;27;53;32;Mostly sunny, milder;SSE;6;49%;11%;3 Atlanta, GA;50;30;57;38;Milder;SE;5;49%;6%;4 Atlantic City, NJ;43;35;51;40;Breezy in the a.m.;SSW;13;61%;3%;3 Austin, TX;58;50;66;60;A couple of showers;SSW;5;88%;90%;1 Baltimore, MD;44;30;53;34;Not as cool;SSE;7;57%;7%;3 Baton Rouge, LA;60;40;70;60;Breezy in the p.m.;SE;12;67%;28%;4 Billings, MT;38;11;14;-8;Colder with snow;NE;12;81%;99%;1 Birmingham, AL;53;32;57;44;Partly sunny;SSE;8;46%;26%;4 Bismarck, ND;25;-8;-1;-12;Frigid;W;10;78%;5%;1 Boise, ID;44;31;40;20;Snow showers;WNW;6;65%;98%;1 Boston, MA;42;30;50;31;Partly sunny, breezy;WSW;20;56%;3%;2 Bridgeport, CT;42;30;48;33;Periods of sun;SW;10;58%;2%;3 Buffalo, NY;31;30;34;30;A snow shower;SSE;15;74%;97%;1 Burlington, VT;35;25;39;25;A little snow;S;15;63%;84%;1 Caribou, ME;22;1;33;2;A bit of snow;W;11;80%;82%;0 Casper, WY;35;11;17;-7;Colder with snow;NE;12;92%;99%;1 Charleston, SC;55;34;59;42;Mostly sunny;NNE;6;54%;1%;4 Charleston, WV;45;36;53;44;Not as cool;SSE;7;58%;61%;2 Charlotte, NC;51;30;58;37;Not as cool;S;6;54%;2%;3 Cheyenne, WY;36;21;23;0;A little snow;ENE;10;72%;97%;1 Chicago, IL;37;20;30;27;A little snow;N;9;89%;99%;1 Cleveland, OH;33;30;36;32;Cloudy with a flurry;S;10;79%;80%;1 Columbia, SC;49;29;58;34;Warmer with sunshine;S;5;58%;4%;3 Columbus, OH;37;35;49;42;Cloudy and milder;S;9;70%;69%;1 Concord, NH;37;14;42;18;A little snow;SW;15;64%;80%;2 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;62;42;62;40;Cloudy, a shower;SSW;12;81%;84%;1 Denver, CO;53;18;26;8;A little p.m. snow;ENE;8;81%;88%;1 Des Moines, IA;38;18;22;0;Snow at times;N;14;93%;98%;1 Detroit, MI;32;25;31;30;Afternoon flurries;S;8;79%;97%;1 Dodge City, KS;50;26;42;2;Cooler;NNE;17;74%;5%;3 Duluth, MN;24;-1;10;-8;Frigid;NW;7;60%;1%;2 El Paso, TX;55;31;65;32;Periods of sun;WSW;8;28%;0%;4 Fairbanks, AK;2;-5;19;11;A little snow;N;5;80%;96%;0 Fargo, ND;15;-13;-5;-16;Very cold;W;10;79%;1%;2 Grand Junction, CO;35;21;38;26;Mostly cloudy;SE;7;70%;29%;2 Grand Rapids, MI;30;25;28;25;A little snow;ENE;7;80%;99%;1 Hartford, CT;45;28;49;31;Breezy;SSE;15;55%;2%;2 Helena, MT;41;13;19;-8;A bit of snow;WNW;11;60%;97%;1 Honolulu, HI;81;68;77;67;Rain and drizzle;NNE;10;73%;98%;1 Houston, TX;58;55;70;66;A shower or two;SSE;12;82%;96%;1 Indianapolis, IN;40;27;48;41;Mostly cloudy;SSW;10;80%;69%;1 Jackson, MS;57;35;61;54;Turning cloudy;SSE;10;59%;62%;2 Jacksonville, FL;59;39;61;51;Partly sunny;NNE;9;62%;9%;4 Juneau, AK;40;25;38;22;Sunny;ENE;2;62%;0%;1 Kansas City, MO;50;32;51;12;A shower in the p.m.;N;11;66%;66%;2 Knoxville, TN;49;31;55;38;Not as cool;S;7;56%;58%;3 Las Vegas, NV;56;34;55;34;Sunny, but cool;NE;7;41%;0%;3 Lexington, KY;46;33;54;42;Partly sunny;SSW;12;58%;78%;3 Little Rock, AR;60;38;51;50;Showers around;SSW;8;72%;99%;1 Long Beach, CA;69;45;64;50;Partly sunny;SE;6;68%;60%;2 Los Angeles, CA;70;44;64;50;Partly sunny;SE;6;57%;57%;3 Louisville, KY;50;34;56;43;Partial sunshine;SSW;12;58%;66%;3 Madison, WI;35;16;17;14;Colder with snow;N;8;86%;99%;1 Memphis, TN;56;38;55;51;A shower in the p.m.;S;10;57%;99%;2 Miami, FL;72;70;79;75;Breezy;ENE;16;68%;55%;1 Milwaukee, WI;37;17;27;20;Snow at times;N;8;81%;100%;1 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;33;4;7;-4;Cloudy and frigid;NNW;9;74%;3%;1 Mobile, AL;54;34;63;49;More clouds than sun;SE;9;53%;16%;3 Montgomery, AL;55;32;56;40;Partly sunny;SE;6;42%;9%;4 Mt. Washington, NH;8;1;17;6;A bit of snow, windy;W;29;76%;81%;1 Nashville, TN;53;34;59;44;Periods of sun;S;10;48%;99%;3 New Orleans, LA;60;44;68;59;Partly sunny;SE;12;64%;27%;4 New York, NY;44;34;51;40;Periods of sun;SSW;11;49%;2%;3 Newark, NJ;42;31;50;34;Partly sunny;SSW;9;52%;3%;3 Norfolk, VA;48;32;58;36;Plenty of sunshine;S;8;51%;4%;3 Oklahoma City, OK;57;39;61;20;Winds subsiding;N;19;66%;9%;3 Olympia, WA;48;40;45;25;A little rain;NE;7;83%;86%;0 Omaha, NE;41;22;26;-1;A little snow;N;17;94%;97%;1 Orlando, FL;65;47;73;61;Mostly sunny;ENE;10;56%;12%;4 Philadelphia, PA;42;33;52;34;Clouds and sun;S;9;55%;2%;3 Phoenix, AZ;63;37;65;38;Plenty of sun;E;5;34%;0%;4 Pittsburgh, PA;34;31;47;42;Cloudy and milder;S;9;67%;62%;1 Portland, ME;37;26;43;28;Breezy;WSW;15;65%;6%;2 Portland, OR;51;41;46;29;Rain and snow;ENE;7;82%;93%;1 Providence, RI;43;28;51;31;Breezy;WSW;15;54%;2%;2 Raleigh, NC;51;29;59;34;Not as cool;S;6;52%;4%;3 Reno, NV;45;24;44;28;Partly sunny, cooler;W;5;60%;65%;3 Richmond, VA;46;33;58;37;Not as cool;S;8;50%;5%;3 Roswell, NM;52;23;59;27;Partly sunny;W;6;40%;0%;4 Sacramento, CA;63;36;58;41;Partly sunny;S;6;68%;29%;3 Salt Lake City, UT;42;30;41;30;Morning snow;SE;7;66%;99%;1 San Antonio, TX;57;50;67;61;Cloudy with a shower;WSW;5;86%;88%;1 San Diego, CA;67;49;60;52;Partly sunny, cooler;S;9;68%;60%;2 San Francisco, CA;60;43;57;46;Partly sunny;WNW;9;74%;42%;1 Savannah, GA;55;32;59;42;Plenty of sunshine;NE;7;52%;1%;4 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;48;41;45;28;Occasional rain;NE;8;75%;93%;1 Sioux Falls, SD;26;4;9;-9;Colder with snow;NNW;14;80%;94%;1 Spokane, WA;40;29;32;10;Colder;NE;9;50%;26%;2 Springfield, IL;45;25;47;24;A shower in the p.m.;WSW;12;80%;91%;1 St. Louis, MO;53;32;56;26;A shower in the p.m.;SSW;13;63%;92%;3 Tampa, FL;66;45;71;60;Some sun, pleasant;ENE;9;60%;12%;3 Toledo, OH;33;24;31;27;An afternoon flurry;S;6;90%;95%;1 Tucson, AZ;62;37;65;40;Partly sunny;SE;6;28%;0%;4 Tulsa, OK;62;39;59;20;A shower in the p.m.;N;12;69%;64%;2 Vero Beach, FL;66;60;74;66;Partly sunny;E;12;66%;20%;3 Washington, DC;46;33;54;38;Not as cool;S;8;51%;5%;3 Wichita, KS;53;34;52;11;Breezy in the p.m.;N;12;59%;8%;3 Wilmington, DE;42;31;52;36;Mild with some sun;S;10;57%;2%;3