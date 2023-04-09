WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 9, 2023

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

1257 PM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in

Texas...

Ayish Bayou Near San Augustine affecting Sabine and San Augustine

Counties.

...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Warning is cancelled for

the Ayish Bayou Near San Augustine.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- There is no current observed data.

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 7.7 feet Friday

morning.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

