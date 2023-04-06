WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 10, 2023

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

741 PM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas...

Neches River At Rockland affecting Tyler, Angelina, Jasper and

Polk Counties.

For the Neches River...including Lake Palestine, Neches, Alto,

Diboll, Rockland...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Do not drive cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website

address into your favorite web browser URL bar:

water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv

The next statement will be issued Friday evening at 745 PM CDT.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON TO LATE MONDAY

EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Neches River At Rockland.

* WHEN...From Sunday afternoon to late Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 7:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 10.1 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage

early Sunday afternoon to a crest of 26.2 feet Sunday

evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday

morning.

- Flood stage is 26.0 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

26.0 feet on 03/15/1947.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

