FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

639 PM CST Sun Feb 5 2023

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas...

Neches River Near Diboll affecting Houston, Trinity, Polk, Tyler

and Angelina Counties.

For the Neches River...including Lake Palestine, Neches, Alto,

Diboll, Rockland...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Do not drive cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website

address into your favorite web browser URL bar:

water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv

The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 1000 AM CST.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Neches River Near Diboll.

* WHEN...Until early Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding of boat ramps,

paths, and trails. Move livestock and equipment to higher ground.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 5:15 PM CST Sunday the stage was 13.0 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 5:15 PM CST Sunday was 13.1 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage

early Friday morning and continue falling to 11.3 feet early

Friday afternoon.

- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

13.1 feet on 03/12/2018.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

