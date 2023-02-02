WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, February 6, 2023

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

1111 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas...

East Fork Angelina River Near Cushing affecting Nacogdoches and

Rusk Counties.

For the East Fork Angelina River...including Cushing...Minor

flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Do not drive cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website

address into your favorite web browser URL bar:

water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv

The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 1115 AM CST.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of

record.

* WHERE...East Fork Angelina River Near Cushing.

* WHEN...Until late Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 9:15 AM CST Thursday the stage was 14.9 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage

late this morning to a crest of 15.8 feet tomorrow morning.

It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday evening.

- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

15.8 feet on 03/29/2018.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Attoyac Bayou Near Chireno.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Expect flooded paths and secondary

roadways. Move livestock and equipment to higher ground.

- At 9:30 AM CST Thursday the stage was 14.0 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 9:30 AM CST Thursday was 14.0 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.5

feet early Saturday afternoon.

- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.

17.6 feet on 05/28/2016.

