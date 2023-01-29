WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 29, 2023

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

525 AM CST Sun Jan 29 2023

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 AM CST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Louisiana and northeast Texas,

including the following county and parishes, in northwest

Louisiana, Bossier, Caddo and Webster. In northeast Texas,

Harrison.

* WHEN...Until 830 AM CST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 525 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Shreveport, Bossier City, Marshall, Haughton, Greenwood,

Blanchard, Waskom, Benton, Mooringsport, Elysian Fields,

Fosters, Eastwood, Scottsville, Bethany, Cross Lake,

Jonesville, Leigh, Dixie, Ferguson and Barksdale Air Force

Base.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

