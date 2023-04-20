WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 20, 2023

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Flash Flood Statement

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

532 PM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT THIS

EVENING FOR CENTRAL SAN SABA COUNTY...

At 519 PM CDT, Rainfall of 2 to 3.5 inches has occurred across parts

of central and east-central San Saba County since 3 PM. This has

likely caused some flooding. Radar indicated additional showers

moving into San Saba County, and additional rainfall of one tenth to

three tents of an inch are possible through 615 PM. Motorists should

be alert for street flooding in the town of San Saba, and for

localized flooding in low-lying areas.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Showers and

thunderstorms producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

San Saba, Algerita, Sloan, Chappel, Bend, Harkeyville and Us-190

Near The San Saba-Lampasas County Line.

This includes the following Low Water Crossings...

FM 1030 crossing Wallace Creek, CR 340 crossing San Saba River, CR

340 crossing Dry Creek, CR 424 crossing Rough Creek, CR 208 crossing

San Saba River and County Road 432 crossing Cherokee Creek.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Hunt, west

central Hopkins and southwestern Delta Counties through 600 PM CDT...

At 536 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Greenville, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Greenville, Commerce, Caddo Mills, Cumby, Campbell, Greenville City

Lakes, Greenville Club Lake, Neylandville, Clinton, Fairlie, Center

Point, South Sulphur, Dixon, Kellogg and Ridgeway.

This includes Interstate 30 between mile markers 84 and 115.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for

north central Texas.

LAT...LON 3297 9621 3312 9627 3339 9590 3313 9574

TIME...MOT...LOC 2236Z 235DEG 32KT 3309 9614

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN MENARD COUNTY IS

CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of

the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for

west central Texas.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHWESTERN MCCULLOCH COUNTY...

At 535 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Calf Creek,

moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Quarter size hail.

IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

southwestern McCulloch County, including the following locations...

The Intersection Of Us-190 And Ranch Road 1311.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

