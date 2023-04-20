WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 20, 2023

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Central San Saba County in west central Texas...

* Until 400 PM CDT.

* At 311 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Harkeyville,

or near Algerita, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Half dollar size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near...

San Saba around 330 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include

Harkeyville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

TX

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ANDERSON BELL BOSQUE

BOWIE BRAZOS BURLESON

CAMP CASS CHEROKEE

CORYELL DELTA ELLIS

FALLS FANNIN FRANKLIN

FREESTONE GREGG HAMILTON

HARRISON HENDERSON HILL

HOPKINS HOUSTON HUNT

KAUFMAN LAMAR LAMPASAS

LEON LIMESTONE MCLENNAN

MADISON MARION MILAM

MILLS MORRIS NACOGDOCHES

NAVARRO PANOLA RAINS

RED RIVER ROBERTSON ROCKWALL

RUSK SHELBY SMITH

TITUS UPSHUR VAN ZANDT

WOOD

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Southern Fannin Co.

* WHEN...Until 615 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Water over roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This

will likely cause urban and small stream flooding. Low lying

and/or poor drainage areas will experience minor flooding in

the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have

fallen.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Bonham, Leonard, Honey Grove, Whitewright, Trenton, Dodd

City, Bonham State Park, Randolph, Ladonia, Bailey, Pecan

Gap, Windom, Gober, Cotton Center, Bug Tussle, Ely, Dial and

Nobility.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

