WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, February 1, 2023 _____ WINTER STORM WARNING URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Angelo TX 218 PM CST Mon Jan 30 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Several rounds of mixed wintry precipitation are expected, mainly in the form of freezing rain and\/or sleet, with the heavier precipitation expected to begin Tuesday afternoon. Total ice accumulations of one tenth to one half of an inch will be possible from late tonight through Wednesday morning, with localized higher amounts possible. * WHERE...West Central Texas. * WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Accumulation of ice on roadways, especially bridges and overpasses will cause hazardous travel conditions from late Monday night through Wednesday morning. A few power outages and damage to trees will also be possible due to the ice accumulations. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather