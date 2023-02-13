TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, February 14, 2023

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Norman OK

235 AM CST Mon Feb 13 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, northern,

northwest, southeast, southern, southwest and western Oklahoma

and northern Texas.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

