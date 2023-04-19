WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 19, 2023

HIGH WIND WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

209 PM CDT Wed Apr 19 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/

THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph are

expected.

* WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.

* WHEN...From 11 AM CDT /10 AM MDT/ to 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/

today.

* IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous

for low flying light aircraft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. Use caution if you must drive.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

are expected.

* WHERE...In New Mexico, Eddy County Plains. In Texas, Eastern

Culberson County.

* WHEN...From 1 PM CDT /noon MDT/ to 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ today.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

