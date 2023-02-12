WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, February 14, 2023

HIGH WIND WATCH

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

224 AM CST Sun Feb 12 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 80 mph

possible.

* WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Eddy County Plains,

Eastern Culberson, Davis, and Davis Mountains Foothills.

* WHEN...From Monday evening through Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power

lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe

location prior to the onset of winds.

