WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 9, 2023

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

701 PM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT

FOR CENTRAL FLOYD COUNTY...

At 701 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles north of

Floydada, moving southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Floydada, Lockney and South Plains.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

In addition to large hail, significant amounts of smaller hail are

likely. Accumulating hail can cause damage to crops, trees, and

vehicles.

