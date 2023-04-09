WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 9, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

537 PM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Swisher and

west central Briscoe Counties through 600 PM CDT...

At 537 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles southwest of Vigo Park, or 9 miles northeast of Tulia, moving

southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Mackenzie Reservoir.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Light accumulations of small hail will be possible. Consider moving

to a sturdy shelter until this storm passes.

LAT...LON 3463 10175 3470 10155 3445 10137 3435 10167

TIME...MOT...LOC 2237Z 337DEG 14KT 3460 10162

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

