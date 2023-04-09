WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 9, 2023

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southeastern Kent County in northwestern Texas...

* Until 530 PM CDT.

* At 455 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southeast

of Clairemont, or 13 miles southwest of Jayton, moving southeast at

25 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

southeastern Kent County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern

Hockley, southwestern Hale and southeastern Lamb Counties through 530

PM CDT...

At 454 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5

miles west of Spade, or 5 miles east of Littlefield, moving east at

10 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Littlefield, Anton and Spade.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Light accumulations of small hail will be possible. Consider moving

to a sturdy shelter until this storm passes.

LAT...LON 3402 10229 3400 10201 3382 10207 3382 10209

3379 10208 3374 10210 3385 10235

TIME...MOT...LOC 2154Z 287DEG 7KT 3392 10224

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

