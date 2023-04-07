TX WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 8, 2023 _____ AREAL FLOOD WATCH Flood Watch National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 653 PM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Louisiana and southeast Texas, including the following areas and parishes, in Louisiana, Beauregard and Vernon. In southeast Texas, Hardin, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Southern Jasper, Southern Newton and Tyler. * WHEN...Through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - A stalled frontal boundary will create multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts will be possible. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. following areas and parishes, in Louisiana, Allen, Avoyelles, East Cameron, Evangeline, Lafayette, Lower Vermilion, Northern Acadia, Northern Calcasieu, Northern Jefferson Davis, Rapides, Southern Acadia, Southern Calcasieu, Southern Jefferson Davis, St. Landry, Upper Vermilion and West Cameron. In southeast Texas, Lower Jefferson, Northern Orange, Southern Orange and Upper Jefferson. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather