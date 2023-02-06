TX WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, February 7, 2023 _____ FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 1043 AM CST Mon Feb 6 2023 ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas... Mermentau River Near Mermentau Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Calcasieu River near White Oak Park Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Sabine River Near Deweyville Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Texas... Neches River at Neches River Saltwater Barrier Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sabine River Near Deweyville. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, Lowest roads beside the river flood around Deweyville and subject to being closed. In addition, low-lying roads in Southwest Beauregard Parish are flooded including Robert Clark Road. Flooding occurs on the south side of Niblett Bluff Park with access roads to camp houses cut off around the park. Access roads to the river in Northeastern Orange County become flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:45 AM CST Monday the stage was 25.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM CST Monday was 25.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 25.1 feet tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day\/Time Tue Wed Thu Sabine River Deweyville 24.0 25.0 Mon 9 am CST 25.1 25.1 25.0 ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING... * WHERE...Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake. * WHEN...Until early Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, Water inundates roads in lowland areas near the river. Low spots on Old Sour Lake Road are under water. - At 9:45 AM CST Monday the stage was 26.2 feet. ending at 9:45 AM CST Monday was 26.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Wednesday afternoon and continue falling to 22.4 feet Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day\/Time Tue Wed Thu Pine Island Bayou Sour Lake 25.0 26.2 Mon 9 am CST 25.7 25.1 24.2 ...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED... The Flood Warning is cancelled for the Neches River at Neches River Saltwater Barrier. - At 10:15 AM CST Monday the stage was 3.6 feet. - Forecast...The river will oscillate below flood stage with a maximum value of 3.8 feet tomorrow morning. Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day\/Time Tue Wed Thu Neches River Neches River Saltwater Barri 4.0 3.6 Mon 10 am CS 3.6 3.6 3.6 _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather