WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 21, 2023

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in League City has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southeastern Colorado County in southeastern Texas...

Central Wharton County in southeastern Texas...

Jackson County in south central Texas...

* Until 330 AM CDT.

* At 259 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 8 miles southwest of Eagle Lake to 13 miles

northwest of El Campo to 6 miles north of Ganado to near Edna,

moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

El Campo, Edna, Ganado, La Ward, Pierce, Lolita, Cordele, Egypt,

Louise, Altair, Nada, Morales, Lake Texana Dam, Garwood and Rock

Island.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Victoria

County through 330 AM CDT...

At 300 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 6 miles east of Salem to near Schroeder.

Movement was southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Victoria, Guadalupe, Victoria Colony Creek Country Club, Wood Hi,

Victoria Detar Hospital North, Victoria Riverside Park, Victoria

College, Victoria Mall, Saxet Lakes, Brentwood Subdivision, Inez,

Salem, Victoria Regional Airport, Telferner, Ball Airport Area and

Downtown Victoria.

This includes the following highways...

US Highway 59 between mile markers 624 and 646.

US Highway 77 between mile markers 568 and 588.

US Highway 87 between mile markers 804 and 820.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CDT for

south central Texas. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch also remains in

effect until 700 AM CDT for south central Texas.

LAT...LON 2902 9683 2892 9679 2890 9676 2889 9673

2886 9672 2885 9670 2884 9672 2882 9672

2864 9700 2877 9716 2878 9716 2881 9719

2884 9719 2904 9687

TIME...MOT...LOC 0800Z 306DEG 22KT 2901 9681 2880 9716

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

