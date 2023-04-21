WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 21, 2023

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

Watch County Notification for Watches 156/157

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

157 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023

Severe Thunderstorm Watch 156 remains valid until 5 AM CDT early

this morning for the following areas

In Texas this watch includes 2 counties

In southeast Texas

Chambers Galveston

This includes the cities of Anahuac, Dickinson, Friendswood,

Galveston, League City, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Stowell,

Texas City, and Winnie.

The National Weather Service has issued Severe Thunderstorm Watch

157 in effect until 7 AM CDT this morning for the following areas

In Texas this watch includes 5 counties

In south central Texas

Jackson

Brazoria Colorado Matagorda

Wharton

This includes the cities of Alvin, Angleton, Bay City, Clute,

Columbus, Eagle Lake, Edna, El Campo, Freeport, Ganado,

Lake Jackson, Palacios, Pearland, Weimar, and Wharton.

_____

