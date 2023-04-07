WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 9, 2023

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

907 PM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas...

Middle Yegua Creek near Dime Box affecting Burleson and Lee

Counties.

For the Middle Yegua Creek...including Dime Box...Minor flooding is

forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive

cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 915 AM CDT.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Middle Yegua Creek near Dime Box.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding begins as water

spills into the flood plain in the vicinity of the gage. FM 141

below the confluence with West Yegua Creek is threatened and

backwater flooding up West Yegua and Turkey Creeks in Lee County

is likely.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 8:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 6.4 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.0

feet late tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood

stage early Sunday morning.

- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

9.9 feet on 01/22/1992.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Fld Observed Forecasts (10 pm CDT)

Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon

Middle Yegua Creek

Dime Box 10.0 6.4 Fri 8 pm CDT 10.0 7.5 4.7

