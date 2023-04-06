WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 6, 2023

_____

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

The National Weather Service in League City has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

Southeastern Grimes County in southeastern Texas...

Northwestern Montgomery County in southeastern Texas...

* Until 1015 PM CDT.

* At 815 PM CDT, Local law enforcement reported thunderstorms

producing heavy rain in western Montgomery County. High water

reported by Montgomery County Sheriff's Office on Mt. Mariah Road

west of FM 1486 and on Dobbin/Country Road. Between 1 and 3 inches

of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches

are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already

occurring.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Law enforcement reported.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Montgomery, Dacus and Dobbin.

This includes the following Low Water Crossings...

State Highway 105 at Caney Creek, Dacus Johnson Road at Lake Creek,

State Highway 105 Old Dobbin Road at Lake Creek, Farm to Market 149

at Little Lake Creek, Mount Mariah Road at Little Caney Creek, Big

Oak Drive at Little Lake Creek Tributary, Forest Woods Lane at

Little Lake Creek Tributary and Bluewater Road at Little Lake Creek

Tributary.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Duval, west

central Nueces and northwestern Jim Wells Counties through 900 PM

CDT...

At 815 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm

capable of producing a landspout near Alice Acres, or near San Diego,

moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Landspouts, winds in excess of 40 mph, and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Gusty winds

could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured

objects.

This strong thunderstorm will be near...

Ben Bolt around 820 PM CDT.

Alice Acres around 825 PM CDT.

Alice around 835 PM CDT.

Alfred around 855 PM CDT.

Alfred-South La Paloma around 900 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this storm include Agua Dulce and Lake

Alice.

This includes US Highway 281 between mile markers 660 and 680.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 2772 9829 2800 9805 2773 9785 2763 9804

2764 9806 2758 9818

TIME...MOT...LOC 0115Z 240DEG 20KT 2771 9817

LANDSPOUT...POSSIBLE

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather