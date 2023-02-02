WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, February 2, 2023

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

319 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY

THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Freezing rain. Any additional ice accumulations will be

a light glaze.

* WHERE...Houston County.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are

possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening

commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most ice accumulations can be

expected in the northern and western portions of the county

where temperatures hover near freezing. Icing will decrease

significantly to the south and east, to where the southern and

easternmost portions of the county is not likely to see any

ice accumulation at all where temperatures remain above

freezing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY

* WHAT...Significant icing. Additional ice accumulations of up

to one tenth of an inch.

* WHERE...Burleson County.

* IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most significant icing can be

where temperatures hover near freezing. Other parts of the

county will see lower chances of ice accumulating since

temperatures are expected to remain above freezing. If

temperatures rise to above freezing in the northern and

western part of the county, then the warning may need to be

replaced with an advisory.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power

outages.

