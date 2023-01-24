WFO HOUSTON\/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 24, 2023 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 205 PM CST Tue Jan 24 2023 ...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following counties, Austin, Fort Bend, Harris and Waller. * WHEN...Until 345 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. River or stream flows are elevated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 205 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated rainfall across the area. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 3 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.2 to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. Rain rates will continue to diminish, though this additional rain will maintain any ongoing minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Katy, Brookshire, Hockley, Fulshear, San Felipe, Pattison, Cinco Ranch and Monaville. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. ...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Inland Cameron and Coastal Cameron Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. * WHAT...West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * WHERE...Inland Kenedy, Inland Willacy, Coastal Kenedy and Coastal Willacy Counties. ...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * WHERE...Kenedy Island, Willacy Island and Cameron Island Counties. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Tornado Warning for... North central Brazoria County in southeastern Texas... Southeastern Harris County in southeastern Texas... * Until 230 PM CST. * At 210 PM CST, a confirmed tornado was located over southern Pearland, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Emergency management confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * The tornado will be near... Northern Friendswood, Greater Hobby Area and Edgebrook Area around 220 PM CST. Webster, South Belt \/ Ellington and Ellington Field around 225 PM CST. Southwestern Pasadena, western Seabrook, Clear Lake, Nassau Bay, Taylor Lake Village, El Lago and The Johnson Space Center around 230 PM CST. To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather