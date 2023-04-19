TX WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 19, 2023 _____ RED FLAG WARNING URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service El Paso Tx\/Santa Teresa NM 342 AM MDT Wed Apr 19 2023 ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR SOUTHWEST AND SOUTH CENTRAL NEW MEXICO AND FAR WEST TEXAS... Dry, west flow behind a developing surface low pressure across the Colorado and New Mexico Plains will lead to windy conditions Wednesday afternoon and evening. Critical fire weather conditions will occur with relative humidity falling to 5 to 10 percent across the majority of New Mexico and west Texas. Warm daytime temperatures will destabilize the near-surface atmosphere, leading to high mixing heights and excellent ventilation. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WINDY CONDITIONS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055, 056, 110, 111, 112, AND 113... * AFFECTED AREAS...Southwest and South Central New Mexico and Far West Texas. * 20 FOOT WINDS...West winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. * HUMIDITY...6 to 12 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather