WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 26, 2023 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Henderson County in central Texas... Northeastern Anderson County in central Texas... * Until 245 AM CDT. * At 150 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of Coon Creek Lake, or 14 miles southeast of Athens, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is possible. * Locations impacted include... Frankston, Berryville, Lake Palestine, Brushy Creek, Poynor, Coffee City, LaRue, Pert, Bradford, Bois D'arc and Todd City. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning can kill.