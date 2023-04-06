WFO DALLAS \/ FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 6, 2023 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 527 PM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Milam County through 600 PM CDT... At 526 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Alcoa Lake, or 10 miles southwest of Rockdale, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Rockdale, Cameron, Thorndale, Alcoa Lake, Milano, Hoyte, Hanover, Minerva and Praesel. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3047 9716 3060 9721 3092 9699 3076 9673 3058 9692 3046 9715 TIME...MOT...LOC 2226Z 216DEG 35KT 3054 9713 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...