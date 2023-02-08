WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, February 8, 2023

FLOOD WARNING

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Warning

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

238 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023

...The National Weather Service in Fort Worth TX has issued a Flood

Warning for the following rivers in Texas...

White Rock Creek Near White Rock Creek At Greenville Ave

affecting Dallas County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Do not drive cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING TO THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...White Rock Creek Near White Rock Creek At Greenville Ave.

* WHEN...Through this morning.

* IMPACTS...At 84 feet, Minor flooding will occur near the creek.

Bike paths downstream of the gage will be flooded. Water approches

ball fields at Emmett Conrad High School.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 2:15 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 84.7 feet.

- Flood stage is 84 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 86

feet early this morning. It will then fall below flood stage

later this morning.

