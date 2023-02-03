WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, February 4, 2023

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

738 AM CST Fri Feb 3 2023

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas...

Cowleech Fork Sabine River At Greenville affecting Hunt County.

South Fork Sabine River Near Quinlan affecting Hunt, Kaufman and

Rockwall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Do not drive cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Cowleech Fork Sabine River At Greenville.

* WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Caution should be exercised near the river

as water begins to flow out of the banks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 6:45 AM CST Friday the stage was 14.9 feet.

- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage

this afternoon and continue falling to 4.7 feet Wednesday

morning.

* WHERE...South Fork Sabine River Near Quinlan.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Minor out of bank flooding will occur.

- At 6:45 AM CST Friday the stage was 15.6 feet.

- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.

this afternoon and continue falling to 4.5 feet Wednesday

